Haverhill Art Walk Takes Place Saturday in Haverhill’s Downtown Riverfront Cultural District

The Haverhill Art Walk returns Saturday to Haverhill’s downtown Riverfront Cultural District, featuring artmaking, an Alleyway Art Market, music, exhibitions and pop-ups, walking tour and more.

Free, interactive programming includes artmaking with the YMCA and local artist Pixie Yates, using a pottery wheel, watching artist Marc Mannheimer use manhole covers to design t-shirts to take home, an opportunity to spray paint with Beyond Walls and painting in the style of Yayoi Kusama with Marigold Montessori School. Essex Art Center and the Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts also brings Lawrence representation to the program.

Alleyway Art Market features 30 vendors along Washington Street, accompanied by a lineup of music in the Acoustic Alleyway.

Melanie Palacios curates Mas Fuertes Unidos, featuring work by Latinx artists and SJ Art Consulting presents “The Circus Life and Other Stories,” a solo exhibition featuring works by Deborah Whitney. The pop-up gallery at the Artist Café features works by Bethany Communities residents.

There will also be a free 20-minute yoga class hosted by Essence Yoga Studio, an art demo by Sema Pulin at G’s patio with live music with Ken Brierley, shopping and scavenger hunt at Winged Rabbit, Buttonwoods Museum’s walking tour the Great Conflagration of 1882, Beyond Walls’ guided mural tour in collaboration with Team Haverhill and a dance floor with salsa band Robertico y Su Alebreke following sets by Be Imagine Music Studio Youth Bands and Sisters and Brothers.

It all takes place Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 7 p.m., starting along Washington and Wingate Streets in downtown Haverhill.