Two Pedestrians Receive Injuries—One Critical—in Separate Haverhill Incidents; Police Allege DWI in One

Two pedestrians were struck by cars and injured in separate incidents Friday and Saturday nights in Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood, leading to one drunken driving arrest in one case and a search for a motorist that fled in the other.

The 47-year-old man—struck in Friday’s accident at about 7:15 p.m., near 409 Washington St.—was first taken to a local hospital and then med-flighted to a Burlington-area hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition. The driver of a 2012 black Audi, 46-year-old Raymond Guillermo, was arrested a short time later at his Ford Street home and charged with driving while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, carrying a loaded firearm while under the influence of liquor and improper storage of a firearm.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said the investigation is ongoing by the Haverhill Police Traffic and Safety Unit with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police CARS Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Kevin Lynch at 978-373-1212, ext. 1530.

In the Saturday crash, a 57-year-old woman was struck while walking near 350 Washington St. Haverhill police were dispatched at 8:24 p.m. and learned an older model gold or beige four-door sedan left the scene without stopping. She suffered, what were described as, minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Those who may have information in that matter are asked to call Officer Keith Cronin at 978-373-1212, ext. 1566.