Haverhill Council to Hear Boston St. Housing Plan, Weigh Through-Street Access and Water Fixes

Haverhill city councilors will consider a developer’s proposal Tuesday night to build two, three-family homes on two vacant parcels at Pilling and Boston Streets.

City departments are using the opportunity to suggest making the parallel Freeman Street a through way to improve water service and aid fire truck access. That suggestion, however, is driving opposition from neighbors who believe it will, among other things, add to a problem of speeding cars.

Attorney Michael J. Migliori representing Haverhill developer Michael Cassell of Snow Cassell, said the property meets the city’s “dimensional and use criteria” for the proposed two triplex homes totaling six units. City Engineer John H. Pettis III recommended the developer build 120 feet of roadway to connect the two currently separate portions of Freeman Street on one side of the property.

“This will aid the fire department in that the northerly section currently ends in a dead end, making it very difficult for larger fire apparatus to turn around, and will aid emergency response by connecting the two portions of roadway.” Similarly, Pettis proposed the water line be configured in such a way to benefit the Water and Fire Departments since there are now “three dead end stubs in the water main at this location,” Pettis wrote.

In its remarks, the fire department said “the additional units will create additional congestion and demand to area,” but appeared to favor city department head-suggested conditions for roadway access and improving water service. The sentiment was echoed by Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr.

In a petition submitted to the City Council, residents of Freeman Street extension opposed the idea because of current problems with speeding cars on Pilling Street. They argued improvements to Freeman Street will “likely create a new or alternate route for these drivers, resulting in a dangerous speeding situation similar to what we see on Pilling Street.”

Petitioners added Freeman Street is 50% narrower than Pilling and lacks sidewalks.

