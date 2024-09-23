Buttonwoods Museum Hosts Drop-In Craft Day Sept. 25

Buttonwoods Museum will host a Drop-In Craft Day Wednesday, inviting kids and their caregivers to participate in a variety of historically themed crafts.

The event offers a fun and educational experience, allowing attendees to learn skills such as embroidery and historical mapmaking. Popular favorites will return, including quill-pen calligraphy, clay pinch pot making and wampum bead bracelet-making.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 water St., Haverhill.

No registration is required. Payment will be accepted at the door, with a cost of $10 for a single child and just $5 for each additional child. Parents and caregivers may join for free.