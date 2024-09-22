Investigation Underway As Haverhill Elementary Student Makes Purchase with Cocaine-Tainted Bill

Haverhill police and school officials are investigating a Friday incident where an elementary school student used a dollar bill tainted with cocaine to make a purchase.

Parents of Golden Hill School were notified the school ordered a stay-in-place after a student was discovered paying for an item at the school store with a dollar bill with white powder on it. Following protocol, a school official said, the police and fire departments were contacted make an assessment.

The stay-in-place was lifted after police tested the white powder and it found it to be cocaine.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time,” read a statement sent to parents.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Golden Hill School office or Haverhill Police.