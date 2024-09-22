$1 Million+ Riverside Trail in Haverhill Opens to Celebration, Tours

(Additional photographs below.)

Haverhill opened its expanded Riverside Trail Thursday to fanfare from officials and community groups alike.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett ceremoniously cut the ribbon at the trail along the Merrimack River behind Haverhill Stadium and Riverside Park. Barrett explained the trail took years to complete, starting with the former administration securing easements in 2022, applying for $750,000 in from the state MassTrails program and using $435,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act grant and, finally, constructing the trail.

“We’re committed to expanding our parks and our recreation areas for everybody in the city. We have some real gems and we’re committed to improving them, maintaining them and, where we can, we’ll try to build new,” the mayor said.

She thanked grant writer and former School Committee member Kerry Fitzgerald, American Rescue Plan Act Project Manager Kathleen Lambert, Human Services Director Vin Ouellette, Community Development Division Director Andrew K. Herlihy, Arborist Neil Kelleher, Environmental Health Technician Robert E. Moore Jr., Jonathan Desjardin of Tasco Construction and Project Manager Jamie Felice from GPI.

“Because of them and our community groups like Team Haverhill and the Garden Club, we added this beautiful trail to all of the different recreational trail areas we have in our city,” Barrett said.

Rep. Andy X. Vargas recalled his last time close to this trail was a celebration of his 11th birthday party, and he noted he now celebrates with his two-year-old son, Rubén Andrés Vargas. “I think what this project represents is the two greatest assets that we have, or two of the greatest assets we have in Haverhill, which are our parks and recreation, open spaces for people to enjoy that this community—and not every Gateway City gets to have, but we get to have—and, more importantly, our greatest asset which is our people,” he said.

Following the ceremony, Essex County Greenbelt Association and Team Haverhill took groups on trail tours, including the Edible Avenue

On hand also were also Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton, former Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Janice Phillips from Sen. Barry R. Finegold’s office, Sharoline Galva from Sen. Pavel M. Payano’s office, Haverhill City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan, Councilors John A. Michitson, Melissa J. Lewandowski and Ralph T. Basiliere and volunteer Christine Kwitchoff.