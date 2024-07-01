Whitter Tech Marine Students Put Amesbury Fire’s Rescue Boat Back into Service

Marine Service Technology Program students at Whitter Regional Vocational Technical High School recently repaired Amesbury Fire Department’s only rescue boat.

The boat had been in need of repairs and was out of service when Amesbury Fire Chief James Nolan reached out for help. The boat needed a new engine and changes to its steering system.

Students in Grades 9 and 10, under the direction of Instructor Mike Murray, stripped down the worn-out non-skid paint on the decks of the boat, repainted the decks and sanded the boat’s hull and painted it red with assistance from the Auto Body/Collision Repair shop. Students also converted the boat from tiller steering to remote steering by adding a console, steering system and side controls. They also repowered an old and unreliable engine that was on the boat and installed a new engine.

“Without the Marine Tech Program and the diligence of the students and teachers, the AFD’s boat would not be in service for the foreseeable future,” said Nolan.

Members of the Amesbury Fire Department then used the boat to break in the new motor, and Marine Tech students also performed 20 hours of service on the motor to get it into top working order.

Students who contributed to the project were 10th graders Daniel Carron, Leonidas Flores, Lincoln Gilbert and Daniel Hanshumaker, all of Haverhill; Forrest Gonzales of Ipswich; Connor Hastings and Parker Jolivet, both of Amesbury, and ninth-graders Nathaniel Gauron of Georgetown, Joshua Manseau of Merrimac and Kiley Markarian of Rowley.