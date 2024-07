Haverhill’s Independence Day celebration and fireworks are a bit early this year, taking place tonight.

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m., at Riverside Park, 163 Lincoln Ave., near Haverhill Stadium. There will be live music, food vendors, activities such as face painting and a fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, all events will be delayed until Tuesday night.