State Awards Grant to Family Services of the Merrimack Valley for Suicide Prevention Hotline

Lawrence-based Family Services of the Merrimack Valley is one of five community organizations selected statewide to share in $8.3 million in state and federal grants to pay for suicide prevention crisis call centers.

The state Department of Public Health said Thursday the money supports the continuation of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Network. The money, which becomes effective July and lasts two years, pays for will infrastructure, operational capacity and staffing that provides emotional support and de-escalation to those who call the 988 Lifeline.

“The 988 Lifeline is critical to ensuring that Massachusetts residents can access the care that they need how and when they need it, whether that’s via call or text,” said Gov. Maura T. Healey in a release.

The 988 Lifeline Network is available free 24/7, 365 days a year, via phone, chat and text, providing confidential support to those experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide. It features dedicated support for veterans, Spanish speakers, LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults, videophone and TTY services for the deaf and hard of hearing, and translation services spanning more than 200 languages.

Data from the 2021 Massachusetts Violent Death Reporting System reported that there were 596 suicides in Massachusetts, a rate of 8.5 per 100,000, with 22% of suicides resulting from firearms.