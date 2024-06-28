Haverhill’s LGBTQIA+ Pride Celebration Brings Ally’s Personal Story and Journey

(Additional photographs below.)

Haverhill’s recent LGBTQIA+ Pride Month celebration on the steps outside City Hall brought for the first time the heartfelt emotions of a community ally, made even more poignant by actions on this day in 1969.

Haverhill Patrolman Penny Portalla, a lifelong Haverhill resident and mother of three, said one of her children is transgender and another identifies as non-binary. She told of how her son is “thriving and living his best life” in a relationship and working in his chosen career thanks to the help, support and advocacy of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, the city and resources within the state.

“None of that would be possible if people didn’t recognize and support his right to just be who he is and, in his words, ‘just be yourself and greatness will follow,’” she told the crowd.

Portalla condemned prejudice against people for “who they choose to be, who they choose to love, how they choose to live.” In November of 2022, Portalla said she approached Police Chief Robert P. Pistone about having a police liaison unit to the LGBTQIA community. She asked Officer Desiray Caracoglia and Nicholas Depina to join her.

Portalla confided, however, that she went through “a difficult time” and was helped by Rep. Andy X. Vargas who gave the commencement address in 2023 at Whittier Tech.

“He spoke about imposter syndrome and it was like a light went on in my head. This is my problem; I have imposter syndrome. I was so passionate, I was so ‘let’s go, let’s do things in this city, have pride,’ but then I felt like I couldn’t be the face of that because I don’t identify as LGBTQ, but I am a thousand percent an ally and an advocate, but I didn’t think that was enough. I thought people would think that I was an imposter,” she explained.

After hearing Vargas, she said she changed her mind. “People like me are one the most important people to get up and speak and go forward and say it out loud—love is love. Just be kind.”

Portalla further confided the awkwardness in some circles that Pride came in response to bad police behavior 55 years ago. “June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn. Why? Because people in there were gay. That was the only reason. It seems ludicrous. It hurts my heart to know that the reason we have Pride Month and we celebrate Pride and people are able to be proud and loud started because of police brutality.”

She acknowledged residents typically don’t call the police department on their best day, but said she believes people generally mean well. She invited others to help by buying the Haverhill Police Department’s new Pride patch for $10 each with proceeds to benefit local youth organizations and the Trevor Project, focused on suicide prevention.

Council President Thomas J. Sullivan served as master of ceremonies. He praised Haverhill’s progress even as other parts of the country try to roll back equal rights.

“It’s an honor to stand before you as Haverhill’s only current elected official who also happens to be gay. I’m proud of my city for recognizing and celebrating the importance and value of all its citizens and, especially today, the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett read a proclamation she issued which, in part, explained the purpose of Pride.

“LGBTQ+ Pride is defined as a positive stance against discrimination and violence toward lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and queer people to promote their self-affirmation, dignity and equal rights,” she said.

Rev. Frank Clarkson of Haverhill’s Universalist Unitarian Church delivered the invocation and benediction. Others participating were City Councilors Ralph T. Basiliere, Melissa J. Lewandowski and representatives from the offices of Vargas and Sens. Barry R. Goldstein and Pavel M. Payano.