State Ethics Commission Fines Former Groveland and Sewer Superintendent for Free Ski Trips

A former Groveland Water and Sewer Department superintendent has paid a $13,000 fine for violating the state conflict of interest law by accepting free ski trips while working in Groveland and, later, in the same job in Newburyport.

The State Ethics Commission said Wednesday that Newburyport Department of Public Services Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Thomas Cusick signed a disposition agreement in which he admitted the violations and waived his right to a hearing. Cusick served Groveland until May 2019.

“When a municipal employee in a position of authority accepts valuable gifts from vendors or potential vendors to their agency, they give the public cause to question the integrity of their agency’s purchasing decisions and to ask whether those decisions are being made to serve private interests rather than the public interest,” said State Ethics Commission Executive Director David A. Wilson. “Such misconduct undermines the public’s confidence in the integrity of public service at the municipal level, in municipal agencies, and in municipal government generally.”

The Groveland Water and Sewer Department uses water meters made by an Alabama-based manufacturer and sourced through the manufacturer’s sole authorized New England distributor. While Newburyport has not purchased water meters from the Alabama manufacturer or its distributor, it does purchase other products from the distributor. The Commission said in a release, Cusick spoke favorably of the distributor when asked by another Newburyport employee considering purchasing water meters.

The state said Cusick took part in three-day ski trips the Alabama water meter manufacturer and its distributor hosted in Sugarloaf, Maine, in 2018; Stowe, Vt., in 2019; Okemo, Vt., in 2020; and Jay Peak, Vt., in 2022. The water meter vendors paid for Cusick’s lodging, meals and ski lift tickets.

The conflict-of-interest law prohibits public employees from accepting anything worth $50 or more that is given to them for or because of their official positions.