Presentation Tonight Explores Support for LGBTQ+ Youth

The key steps adults can take to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth coping during the mental health crisis is the subject of a free presentation tonight by the North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ Youth, known as NAGLY.

In celebration of Pride Month, the Buttonwoods Museum is working with NAGLY Program Director Tony Leone, who will a discussion and take questions

It takes place tonight, June 27, at 7 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., in Haverhill. The program is sponsored by the Cummings Foundation.