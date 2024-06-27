New Scholarship Available for Therapeutic Horseback Riding at Windrush Farm

Windrush Farm in North Andover is offering a new Kathy Blanton Memorial scholarship for children and adults with disabilities.

The scholarship is for participants over the age of six, with physical, cognitive or emotional challenges who qualify on financial need and consideration of circumstances. The scholarship was set up by Kathy’s sister, Cheryl Blanton, and is offered in memory of Kathy who loved riding and, especially, competing in the Special Olympics.

“We are extremely grateful to the Blanton family and other donors who have made it possible for more people to experience the joy and challenges of horseback riding,” said Janet Nittmann, CEO of Windrush Farm. Details and an application form can be found at WindrushFarm.org . Deadline for applications is July 1.