Farrwood Drive Developer Pays City $95,000 for Road Repairs, Says Owners Now Working Together

One of the developers of property around Farrwood Drive recently reimbursed the city for more than $90,000 in emergency street repairs and said “the project worked out for everybody.”

King H. Weinstein of Farrwood Drive Inc. told WHAV he worked only on several single-family lots and the Islington Crossing apartments, while responsibility has been confusing among the five or six older condominium associations representing 600 homes. He explained he has also sought street repairs, but the problem dates back decades before formal condominium rules.

“It’s kind of just an odd situation with this stuff. The former owner did this, and I think he did it all before they really had a system in place. He started in the 1960s or 70s…he actually built those before there was such a thing as ‘condos,’” Weinstein said.

As WHAV reported last November, the street is a private way and the city typically won’t step in to make repairs. City councilors consented to have the city make temporary fixes before winter set in and placed a lien to ensure recovery of the expense.

Josselyn De León-Estrada, deputy chief of staff to Mayor Melinda E. Barrett told WHAV Weinstein paid the city the nearly $95,000 cost.

Weinstein told WHAV he previously spent $3-4 million to improve utilities, including installation of a new pump station and running new water lines along Route 125. He added, the various condominium associations are also working together now. For example, he said, everyone now chips in to pay for snow plowing.

“Finally, now, they have a good property manager and they work together. Prior to that they just independently did their own thing,” he said.

Last fall, then-Councilor Barrett agreed with an assessment of the road’s condition. She said, “Last year there was a bureau in one of these potholes and you couldn’t see the bottom drawer.”