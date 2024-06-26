State Grants Subsidies and Credits for Affordable Housing Projects in Methuen and Lawrence

State Affordable Housing Development Grant Awards were granted last week for apartment construction projects in Methuen and Lawrence.

The YWCA’s Ingalls Court Phase II in Methuen provides all 48 units of affordable, including 16 “deeply affordable” for households earning below 30% of area median income. Lawrence’s Marriner Mill 4A provides 72 all affordable units with 16 deeply affordable. Altogether, the state granted $227 million in state and federal tax credits and subsidies to create and preserve 1,874 rental units.

“These awards are one of the most effective tools our administration has to increase the development of housing that is affordable for people across the state,” said Gov. Maura T. Healey. “Along with our Affordable Homes Act, we’re working to lower the cost of housing across Massachusetts to benefit our families, businesses and economy.”

Affordable rental units are geared for residents making less than 60% of area median income.

The total investment includes, $27.1 million in 4% federal tax credits, $12.1 million in 9% federal tax credits, $44.5 million in state tax credits and $143.4 million in state subsidy funds.

In addition to analyzing how these projects met the state’s housing goals, the Administration carefully evaluated, what they called, the green, sustainable and climate resilient aspects of every application to ensure that all projects selected for awards will help further the state’s climate objectives.