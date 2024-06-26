Northern Essex Community College Athletic Department Records Top 30 Finish in National Standings

For the second consecutive season, the Northern Essex Community College Athletic Department has recorded a top 30 finish in the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators/Daktronics Cup standings.

The record was announced earlier this month at the annual National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Convention in Las Vegas. The award recognizes the best of community and junior college athletics.

The Knights finished an all-time high 22nd place in the non-scholarship category with 36 points based upon team finishes at national championship tournaments. Northern Essex was awarded 16 points for their fifth-place finish in men’s basketball and 13.5 points for a seventh-place finish in baseball. On the women’s side the college earned 6.5 points for a 13th place finish in volleyball.

Northern Essex was one of two New England schools to finish among the top 30 schools as they were joined by Community College of Rhode Island. Rowan College-South Jersey Gloucester captured the 2024 cup with a total of 152 points.