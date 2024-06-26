Expanded BRIDGE Club Aims to Cover Gaps in Vocational Opportunities and Loss of Expertise

Haverhill city councilors endorsed a summit last night aimed at expanding a workforce development program in place at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill to bridge the gaps caused, in part, by a vocational training waiting list and loss of generational knowledge in the workforce.

The Boys and Girls Club maintains a semiannual five-month initiative that aids club members in preparing for their future careers and connecting them with mentors in the fields they’ll be entering. As previously covered by WHAV, the program is called the BRIDGE Club, short for Building Relationships and Integrating Dynamic Growth Experiences.

City Councilor John A. Michitson, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alex Eberhardt, HP3 Director Allison Heartquist and MakeIT Haverhill’s Keith Boucher spoke about their hopes to expand the program to middle and high school students outside of the club to reinforce Haverhill’s current workforce training curricula and encourage further economic growth in Haverhill.

Michitson said expanding the program to students outside of the Boys and Girls Club will help bridge the gap created by Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School’s waitlist. Whittier Tech is a major cornerstone of Haverhill’s workforce training, but Michitson said the school can accept only about 260 Haverhill students. Michitson worries those that remain a part of its 200-student waitlist, do not qualify or have no support system at home will have a more difficult time finding their way into the workforce. He said he believes that “even if we just start with that 200 and ask Whitter Vo-Tech and Haverhill High School ‘What is an alternative solution?’” expanding the BRIDGE Club program will provide more students with the support and training they need to build their careers after high school.

Eberhardt agreed that expanding the program would help bridge barriers by not only getting younger citizens into the workforce, but maintaining the knowledge and skill that is present within it.

“About 10,000 baby boomers a day are up for retirement, and we’re about on a five-year cliff where over 50% of the workforce is going to be Millennial and Gen Z, over the next five years. And so, I look at that as a huge knowledge cliff,” she said.

As technology has developed significantly since baby boomers entered the workforce, much of the information they recorded at the start of their careers is no longer available for the next generation. By expanding the workforce development program, Eberhardt said she hopes more students will find mentors in their fields who can pass on knowledge that would otherwise be lost.

However, many of the expanded program’s details are still being workshopped. When asked how students would be selected for the program, how many students would be able to participate and what the success rate would be, no one offered a concrete answer. In terms of how students will be selected for the program, Mitchitson said “What we’re going to do though is ask each of the schools…to identify any students that right now they don’t have a solution for,” and then develop a plan for those students based on their needs.

Eberhardt agreed that the expanded program still has many issues that must be addressed. “We won’t solve them in one meeting; we won’t solve them in one year. But we do want to come together and start to be intentional about bridging some of those gaps, providing those opportunities and placing value in building things for the workforce in years to come in Haverhill.”

Another unanswered question is money. Funding for program’s expansion has not been discussed yet, but councilors say they hope to increase the effectiveness of the federal grant funds the city receives to help the program flourish.

“We’re not asking for a handout; I guess we’re asking for a hand up,” said City Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan about the possibility of applying for new federal grants to support the expanding program.

While many are in support of the summit discussing the programs expansion, whether everyone will be able to attend is still unclear. When asked if transportation would be provided for students that lived too far to walk or bike to the summit and did not have access to a car, Michitson agreed transportation is a major issue. He said he would take Councilor Katrina Hobbs-Everett’s advice and find a way to provide it.

The event, Matching Student Passions to Career Paths and Training Opportunities Across Boundaries, will be held Friday, Aug. 16, in the Hartleb Technology Center at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. More information will be available closer to the event date.