Golf Tournament to Support Riverside-Bradford Baseball June 28

The 12u Cooperstown Team of the Riverside-Bradford Baseball League, also known as the Riverside Bradford Bandits, holds its golf tournament Friday.

The tournament will include breakfast, lunch, a raffle and prizes for both tournament and raffle winners. Breakfast will start at 7 a.m. followed by a shotgun start to the tournament at 8 a.m., lunch and raffles at noon, and final wrap up by 1:30 p.m.

The fee is $150 per player and proceeds will go toward the 12u Cooperstown Team. But space is limited, so all attendees must register in advance through the team’s googleform.com. Attendees can choose to register up to four players and make an additional donation to the team’s other events this summer.

The tournament will be held Friday, June 28, at the Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. For more information contact Tricia Markey at 978-912-1167 or Dawn Pendleton at 978-375-3118.