For Second Time in About a Month, MeVa Haverhill-Salisbury Bus Struck by Motorist; No Injuries

For the second time in as many months, a Merrimack Valley Transit bus on the Haverhill-Salisbury Route was struck Friday, leaving reactively minor damage but no injuries.

MeVa Administrator Noah Berger told WHAV an elderly driver missed a stop sign on School Street in Merrimac and struck the side of the bus at a low speed, damaging the bus’s middle side panels. The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly uninjured and taken from the scene by a daughter. Berger said the bus was put on the road in 2022.

“It’s evidence that bus transportation is safe. That our drivers are skilled…Our vehicles are designed for safety. It was, fortunately, the only damage was to the side panel,” Berger said.

A witness said the accident involving a bus on Route 17 took place around 9:20 a.m. He said “The bus driver was able to swerve to avoid a serious collision.”

Last month, a bus on the same route was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driving traveling in the wrong direction at a high speed on Route 110 near Boston North Technology Park in Amesbury.