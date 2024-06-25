Children at YMCA’s Camp Tricklin’ Falls Get Heat Reprieve Thanks to East Kingston Firefighters

The 300 children taking part in the Haverhill and Plaistow YMCA’s Camp Tricklin’ Falls and the 60 staff got a break from the heat at least for a little while last week.

Continuing an annual tradition, the East Kingston, N.H., Fire Department sent a truck and firefighters last Thursday to spray campers and staff. They even accepted a return soaking with the fire truck’s hose from a few campers and staff.

“It was so hot at camp today, and then the fire truck showed up and the firefighters came out with the hose and sprayed us all! It was funny when (Camp Tricklin’ Falls Director Jaycee) got to spray us with the hose,” said one of the young campers.

Firefighters stayed for about an hour.