A Dozen Pentucket Regional High School Students Take Part in German-American Partnership

A dozen Pentucket Regional High School students are again participating in the German American Partnership Program, supported by the U.S. State Department and the German Federal Foreign Office.

Last fall, 12 German students visited Pentucket and stayed with host families. They shadowed students learning German at the high school and explored Massachusetts destinations such as Boston, Plum Island, and Newburyport.

Twelve Pentucket students have been visiting Rheine, Germany since June 14 and will stay through Wednesday, where they will stay with host families and attend the Emsland Gymnasium School. They will learn the German education system and culture firsthand. They also will visit cultural and historical landmarks such as the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the city of Münster and Steinfurt Castle in Steinfurt.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said “GAPP is a great opportunity for students. They will hear different perspectives and discover different cultural norms, growing as independent thinkers and developing new skills that increase their chance at success in life.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pentucket participated in the program annually for about 30 years. From 2021-2022, students participated in a virtual exchange program, the German American Virtual Exchange. Bartholomew said the school is “excited to bring this important tradition back to Pentucket,”

The program allows students from the U.S. and Germany to visit a secondary school in the other country. More than 750 U.S. schools and 400,000 American and German students have participated in the program since its establishment in 1972. It is the largest bilateral exchange program between the U.S. and another country.