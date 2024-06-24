Nine Area Graduates Share in $9,000 in Scholarships by Kiwanis Clubs

(Additional photograph below.)

Community service clubs Kiwanis Club of Haverhill and Pentucket Kiwanis Club granted $9,000 in scholarships to nine graduating seniors from local high schools.

The clubs work in association with Kiwanis International, an organization of volunteers that seeks to improve the lives of children and their communities. Members say the scholarships celebrate the students’ academic achievements and the work they’ve dedicated to their communities.

The Kiwanis Club of Haverhill awarded four students $1,000 each in scholarships. The David Moughan Scholarship went to Gino Figliola and Autumn Guertin of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill. The Top 5% Scholarship was given to Dekai Wilson of Whittier Tech and Brennan Corcoran of Haverhill High School. In addition, Justin Price from Salisbury, who also attended Whittier Tech, received the Tradesperson of the Year Scholarship, which grants $1,000 in tools to aid the student in starting their career.

Pentucket Kiwanis Club also awarded $1,000 in scholarships to four different students. The David Lowes scholarship was awarded to Zachary Hurrell of Haverhill High School, Ann Mootrey Nelson Scholarship was given to Michael Inger from Pentucket Regional Middle High School in West Newbury, Philip Banks Scholarship was given to Jack Kelleher from Haverhill High School and J. Brian Sullivan Scholarship was awarded to Isabella Puzniak of Whittier Tech.

The scholarship ceremony was held at the last week at Phoenician Restaurant.