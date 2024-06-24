Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Receives Recognition for Workforce Development Program

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill was honored recently with the 2024 Education and Career Development Award from The Professional Association, Yankee Chapter, for its workforce development initiative, The BRIDGE Club.

Partnering with HP3 Director Allison Heartquist, the program is aimed at preparing middle and high school students for future careers through, what is described as” a comprehensive and engaging curriculum.”

“The partnership with HP3 and the program represents our commitment to equipping young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s competitive workforce,” said Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Executive Director Javier Bristol.

The BRIDGE Club, short for Building Relationships and Integrating Dynamic Growth Experiences, is a five-month initiative that runs twice a year. Organizers said it is designed to empower students by helping them identify their interests, skills and career aspirations through a variety of activities. These include personal, skill and career assessments; discussions on achieving a living wage; insights from local career representatives; tours of local businesses; and immersive virtual reality training provided by Transfr VR. It also incorporates financial education and professional development opportunities and participants receive a $500 stipend upon successful completion of the program.

The BRIDGE Club will expand and be offered to any middle or high school student in Haverhill.