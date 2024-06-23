Woman Dies in 4-Alarm Georgetown House Fire that Began Late Saturday

A woman, initially rescued from a four-alarm Georgetown house fire Saturday night, later died of her injuries.

The woman, who was not immediately identified by officials, was still inside when the Georgetown Fire Department was dispatched just before 11 p.m., Saturday night, to a single-family home at 238 E. Main St. Georgetown Fire Chief Matt McKay said in a statement firefighters learned on arrival that three residents were able to escape safely, but a woman was still inside. She was found on the second floor suffering from serious.

The woman was removed from the home through a second-floor window and brought down a ladder to safety. She was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where she was pronounced dead.

Firefighters reported heavy flames shooting about 20 feet high from the roof of the 2.5-story wood-frame home. Second, third and fourth alarms were struck which brought in mutual aid from Rowley, West Newbury, Newbury, Boxford, Newburyport, Topsfield, North Andover, Lawrence, Middleton, Haverhill, Groveland, Amesbury, Ipswich and Amesbury. Rehab 5, Cataldo Ambulance Service and Pridestar Trinity EMS also were present to assist.

The fire was brought under control at 12:46 a.m., Sunday, and crews were still overhauling the scene as of 1:20 a.m. The home was determined to be a total loss, residents were displaced and the American Red Cross notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Georgetown Fire Department with assistance from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Route 133 was closed in both directions for several hours.