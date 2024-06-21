Haverhill Police Child Passenger Safety Seat Check this Saturday

In support of continued passenger safety awareness, the Haverhill Police Department sponsors a Child Passenger Safety Seat Checkpoint this Saturday.

According to the department, three out of four car seats are not installed properly and could cause severe harm to child passengers. To prevent this, the department’s checkpoint will have certified passenger seat technicians at the checkpoint to assist with the instillation of new or already-owned car seats and provide further information about child passenger safety.

The checkpoint takes place this Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Haverhill Police Garage, 93 Downing Ave., Haverhill, near the Department of Public Works.