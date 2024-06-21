Georgetown Police Arrest Haverhill Teen for Alleged Assault, More After Drinking Party

A Haverhill teen was arrested Thursday in Georgetown on a variety of charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, after an alleged drinking party.

The 17-year-old boy, not identified because of his age, was arrested in connection with a drinking incident around 5:30 p.m. at American Legion Park, according to Police Chief David Sedgwick. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing, being under 21 in possession of liquor and disturbing the peace

Police received reports that a group of people drinking alcohol on the beach, a violation of town bylaws. Officers found two males and four females socializing near a tree and several were in possession of alcohol.

Everyone except the teen boy obeyed an order to disperse. Police said he led officers on a foot chase while “yelling obscenities and causing discomfort to passers-by.” He was later seen near the basketball courts off Flint Road and stopped on Chaplin Road. Police said he again refused police orders and punched an officer on the side of the face with a closed fist.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court Friday.