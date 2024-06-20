Toddler in ‘Critical Condition’ After Falling into Swimming Pool at Haverhill Home

A two-year-old is reported in “critical condition” after, Haverhill Police said, the child fell into a swimming pool early this afternoon on Groveland Street in Haverhill.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV police officers were dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. to 209 Groveland St., Haverhill. When they arrived, the child was not breathing and police administered CPR on the unidentified toddler.

The child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then medflighted to a Boston area hospital.

Doherty said the incident is under investigation. City records show there is a single-family home on the property.