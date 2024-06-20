State Awards Whittier Tech $350,000 Skills Capital Grant for Culinary Arts Program

The Culinary Arts Program at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School last week was awarded a $350,000 state Skills Capital Grant.

The Culinary Arts Program will use the grant to update equipment that has aged well past its useful life, and purchase new equipment to enhance the learning experiences. The money comes from nearly $15 million in Skills Capital Grants that were awarded statewide to support the upgrade of technology and instructional lab spaces, expansion of career programs for young people and adults and increase in capacity of workforce training programs.

“We’re delighted that the Commonwealth has recognized the ongoing success of our Culinary Arts Program by providing us with this significant grant,” Superintendent Maureen Lynch said, adding, “The program is utilized by many in the community, from day students to those undertaking adult education, as well as members of the Career Technical Initiative, which provides training to unemployed or underemployed residents.”

Vocational Coordinator Amanda Crosby noted, “Our Culinary Arts Program is open and serves the public for breakfast and lunch four days a week. They host monthly buffets and work with local senior centers to prepare and serve low-cost meals. Receiving this grant allows Whittier Tech to continue to provide industry relevant training to all students, while also meeting the workforce demands.”

Skills Capital Grants are awarded by the state’s Workforce Skills Cabinet, which aligns education, economic development and workforce policies to meet employers’ demand for skilled workers. The competitive grants are awarded to schools demonstrating partnerships with local businesses and aligning curriculum and credentials with industry demand to maximize hiring opportunities.