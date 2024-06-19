Wildflower Montessori Schools Plan Free Downtown Block Party June 29

Local Wildflower Montessori schools, Wisteria Montessori, Marigold Montessori and Snowdrop Montessori, are hosting a community block party on the boardwalk June 29.

The free event offers an afternoon of family-friendly activities including henna tattoos, bubbles and art making with local artist Jenny Arndt. The Haverhill Garden Club, Haverhill Promise, Team Haverhill, Good and Golden Books and Historic New England will also offer activities.

New Hampshire musician, Old Time Dave Talmage will kick off the party at 3 p.m. with a music hour featuring roller blading, hula hooping and fiddling. The Marigold Montessori School will lead a cultural dance party, followed by the Be Imagine Music Studio’s youth bands performances. The full schedule can be found on the Wildflower Boardwalk Block Party Facebook page.

The party takes place Saturday, June 29, from 3 to 6 p.m., along the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk, behind Harbor Place, Merrimack Street, Haverhill.

Wisteria Montessori School, 76 Merrimack St.; Marigold Montessori School, 26 White St.; and Snowdrop Montessori School, 181 Washington St., are part of the Wildflower Network, an ecosystem of decentralized Montessori micro-schools in Haverhill that support children, teachers and parents.