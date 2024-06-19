Lawrence Woman, 37, Dies in North Andover Crash; Other Driver Faces Motor Vehicle Homicide Charges

A Lawrence woman was killed late Sunday night and a North Andover woman criminally charged after a vehicle crashed into a building in North Andover.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Tuesday 37-year-old Diana Melo of Lawrence was pronounced dead after being taken to Lawrence General Hospital following the approximately 11 p.m. incident.

Vickiana Vargas-Guevara was charged with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and being negligent; motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation; leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death; leaving the scene of property damage; driving under the influence of liquor; and reckless operation. North Andover Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision and Reconstruction Section continue to investigate.

Vargas-Guevara was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Monday. The prosecutor asked that bail be set at $250,000 and terms of GPS monitoring with house arrest, no alcohol, no driving and a substance abuse evaluation with aftercare. Judge Jason Chan set bail at $50,000 and imposed all the requested terms other than GPS monitoring with house arrest.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 17 at 9 a.m.