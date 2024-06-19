Haverhill Mayor Announces Cooling Centers, Options as Temp to Reach 99 Thursday

With a high of 99 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett designated places around the city residents can go to cool down.

The Citizens Center will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the rest of the week, particularly for those “who are struggling—perhaps they don’t want to pay an electric bill in their homes—especially the elderly, who may be struggling with utility payments,” Barrett said at last night’s City Council meeting.

For unhoused people seeking shelter, the mayor said the city guarantees cooldown options all day Thursday. Community Action’s Drop-In Center, 16 Ashland St., will be open Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to noon. Common Ground Café will be open noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Emmaus House from 3 p.m. on. She said Emmaus and Common Ground were both open yesterday as well.

She said the city will also provide water cannons from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverside Park Tuesday through Thursday, with the Swasey Field Splash Pad open during the same period.

“Please folks remember to check on any elderly or vulnerable folks in your neighborhood that you know of to make sure that they’re doing alright,” she said. “And we urge you all to drink water.”

Barrett urged residents to be extra careful to check cars for animals and children, and to call the police if they see either in a car.

To formulate the plan, the mayor met with police and Director of Human Services Vin Ouellette Monday morning. At last night’s meeting, the Council voted to suspend the rules so the mayor could make the unplanned address.