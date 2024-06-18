Whittier Tech Carpentry Students Complete Haverhill Fire Station Sign, Raised Garden Beds

(Additional photograph below.)

Carpentry students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School completed new signs for Haverhill’s Rocks Village Fire Station and two handicap-accessible raised garden beds for Haverhill Brightside, Team Haverhill and Haverhill Garden Club.

Students constructed and painted a 20-foot sign for the Rocks Village Fire Station in Haverhill. It replaces one originally built by Whittier Tech students in the 1990s that deteriorated. The sign was built at the Whittier Tech shop, using plywood as a backer and medium density overlay for the face of the sign. They then framed and trimmed the sign with a composite material more durable than traditional wood. Students primed and painted the sign before delivering it. They also built a smaller sign using remaining materials to replace the deteriorated Rocks Village Volunteers sign.

Students who took part were juniors Audrey Allen, Aiden Fogarty and Aiden Frommelt of Georgetown; Illianna Cepeda, Autumn LaMothe, Trever Mullarkey, Madeline O’Donnell, Jose Pineiro, Halie Purington and Jayden Tu, all of Haverhill; Angelis Diaz-Dossett of Salisbury; Jack Mahoney of Groveland; and Tristan Sculley, of Amesbury.

The garden beds were built out of Douglas Fir, requiring a liner on the inside to help preserve the wood. Students also created a drainage system to help alleviate water build-up and increase the lifespan of the beds. Students delivered the completed garden beds to Trinity Stadium in Haverhill, where they will be stored until a permanent location is ready.

Students involved were seniors Christopher Bognanno, Shannon DeJesus, Aiden Dupre, Noah Gayner, William Monroy, Zachary Sieminski, Benificent Silva and Connor Swales, all of Haverhill; Stephanie Darmody and Craig Kielbania, of Ipswich; William King of Merrimac; and Jordan Salthouse, of Georgetown.