New Weekly Haverhill Recovery Support Group Meets Thursday Nights

The Haverhill Overdose Prevention Education—or HOPE—team of Northeastern Family Institute sponsors a weekly recovery support group Thursday nights.

The peer support group helps those 18 and up build a foundation of support and begin their journey of recovery with free meetings with coffee and refreshments. Certified HOPE Recovery Coaches Bob and Andrea, as well as HOPE Program Director Charlie Manzi facilitate the meetings based on their lived experiences with recovery.

Meetings take place every Thursdays, from 5:30-7 p.m., at NFI Massachusetts, 76 Winter St., Haverhill. Attendees may either walk in or sign up in advance by calling 978-373-1181, ext. 136 for Bob or ext. 123 for Andrea.