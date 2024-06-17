Pentucket Regional Middle High Receives $140,301 Grant for Career Skills Education

Pentucket Regional Middle High School was awarded a state $140,301 Skills Capital Grant last week.

Nearly $15 million in Skills Capital Grants were awarded to schools across Massachusetts to support the purchasing and instillation of new equipment meant to upgrade and expand the schools’ career technical education and training programs and will provide students in Pathways programs with more career opportunities in industries with high demand and high pay. Pentucket Regional Middle High’s grant will be used to purchase industrial-grade equipment for the school’s manufacturing, robotics, engineering, life sciences and biology programs.

“We recognize the important role we play in supporting the regional economy and are excited to begin our new pathways in the fall,” said Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.

In April, the state designated Pentucket Regional Middle High as an Innovation Career Pathways school in the fields of manufacturing and in environmental and life sciences. College and Career Pathways programs provide students with work-based learning in growing industries to meet the needs of the state’s economy. Pentucket Regional Middle High students entering grades 9-11 will begin required course sequences and complete a capstone project, or a workplace internship for the Pathways program in the fall.

The Skills Capital Grants were awarded by the state’s Workforce Skills Cabinet, a collaboration between the Executive Offices of Education, Labor and Workforce Development and Housing and Economic Development. They were awarded to educational institutions demonstrating partnerships with local businesses by supporting work-based learning experiences, offering college and career advisement, providing rigorous instruction courses and providing opportunities to obtain an industry-recognized credential, apprenticeship, or college credits that can be utilized toward achieving a certificate, associate or baccalaureate degree.