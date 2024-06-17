One Person Dead Following Merrimack River Plane Crash Between North Andover, Methuen

One person was killed this afternoon in an airplane crash in the Merrimack River behind the Amazon distribution warehouse on Osgood Street in North Andover.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office confirmed the death after conferring with the North Andover Police Department, according to Chief of Communication Michael Keefe-Feldman.

The small plane crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Officials said only the unidentified pilot was confirmed to be on board. The plane could be observed flipped over, but largely intact in the water.

North Andover police and fire and a State Police dive team were reportedly dispatched. Methuen Police have created a staging area for media on Merrimack Street.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, as customary, is expected to follow.

This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for more.