Methuen Party Shooting Incident Leaves Eight Injured—Two Listed in Critical Condition

Eight people were injured—including two listed in critical condition—in a shooting incident early this morning in Methuen

Seven of the victims suffered gunshot wounds and one was significantly injured while fleeing the scene, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office and Methuen Police. The incident took place at about 1:55 a.m. at 100 Lindberg Ave., Methuen. Victims range from ages 17 to 23.

Methuen Police were dispatched after a reported “pop-up” party was organized via social media. State Police detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office and Methuen Police are investigating.

“We are actively pursuing all leads in this case,” says Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker. “We understand the horrible impact that this violence has had on the victims and their families, and we will devote all necessary resources to bring those responsible to justice.”

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara added, “These acts of senseless violence do not represent the values of the Methuen community. I would like to recognize the first responders who responded to the scene in a quick and professional manner. We will continue to work together to move forward and heal as a community.”

Those who may more information are encouraged to send an anonymous/confidential tip to the Methuen Police Department by dialing 978-983-8794.