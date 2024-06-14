Plaistow Public Library Hosting Don Jalbert as June Artist of the Month

American Impressionist Don Jalbert is Plaistow Public Library’s artist of the month for June.

Jalbert is a painter from New Hampshire who captures animals, still lifes, landscapes, cityscapes and biblical scenes in a French and American Impressionist style. His works will be on display at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., through Thursday, June 27. Attendees can view the exhibit during regular library hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday.