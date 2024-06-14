Haverhill Educator Faces Charges of Allegedly Sending Obscene Material to a Student

A 25-year-old educational support professional at Haverhill’s Gateway Academy in Haverhill was arrested yesterday and arraigned in court today on a charge of sending pornographic images of himself to a 16-year-old student.

District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said in a statement Justin Smith allegedly sent the images to the minor. Smith was arrested by Haverhill Police Thursday and arraigned today in Haverhill District Court on two felony counts of distributing obscene matter to a student.

At the arraignment, the state asked that bail be set at $15,000. Judge Cesar A. Archilla set bail at $4,000 and ordered conditions requested, including to have no contact with the alleged victim, no contact with minors, stay away from schools and comply with GPS home confinement.

Smith is due to return to court on July 8 for a pretrial hearing.