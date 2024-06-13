‘Savor Methuen’ Restaurant Week Begins Monday with Money-Saving Specials

Methuen’s Restaurant Week—this year called “Savor Methuen”—returns next Monday, with local restaurants offering specials during the week.

The event runs from June 17 to June 21.

Mayor Neil Perry says “Our excellent food establishments have provided some great deals, which is welcome during a time when everything is costing us more.” He encourages everyone to take advantage of specials which help local, small businesses while “at the same time enjoying a tasty treat.”

Participants include Bada Bing/Bada Boom Pizza, Borelli’s Italian Deli, Ellie’s Farmhouse, Fireside Restaurant, George’s Bakery, Jocelyn’s By Sevmar, LoConte’s Subs and Pizza, Irish Cottage, Mann Orchards, River Edge, Sandtrap Bar and Grille, Sweetheart Inn, Pica’s Deli & Ice Cream, TGI Fridays and Yalla Mediterranean Grill.

There more information at cityofmethuen.net and the Methuen Restaurant Week page on Facebook. Those with questions may call Perry’s office at 978-983-8505.