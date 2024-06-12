DA Confirms Apparent Drowning Death of 3-Year-Old Boy Saturday at Haverhill Home

A 3-year-old boy died Saturday due to suspected drowning in a pool at a home on Liberty Street in Haverhill.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office confirmed the death Tuesday. The district attorney’s office is required by law to investigate all unattended deaths.

The unidentified boy was reported as unresponsive. Haverhill police were dispatched, treated the boy at home and then transferred him to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Haverhill Police Department and detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.