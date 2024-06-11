Methuen Partners with First Baptist Church for Annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday

The City of Methuen is again partnering with the First Baptist Church to host a community wide celebration for Juneteeth National Independence Day.

The celebration will include music, food, cultural performances, educational opportunities and community engagement. It is a free event open to the public.

“We are excited to bring the community together to celebrate Juneteenth,” said Mayor Neil Perry. “This event is an opportunity to not only commemorate a pivotal moment in our nation’s history but also to educate and inspire ongoing efforts towards equality and justice for all.”

The celebration will be held Saturday, June 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 30 Park St. Methuen. For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 978-983-8505.