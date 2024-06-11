‘Encounter The Real’ New Local Art Exhibit at Northern Essex Community College in Lawrence

Seven local artists have created a new black-and-white photography exhibit titled “Encounter the Real—Emotive Reflections at Northern Essex Community College’s Lawrence campus.

The exhibit focuses on the conveyance of emotions and spirituality through the artists differing perspectives, influenced by their identities as women, non-binary people, LGBTQ and people of color.

Two of the artists Kat Almonte and Mahli Rivera, owners of Grainy Daze Studios in Lawrence, organized the exhibit with a grant from the Lawrence Cultural Council. Almonte said the exhibit came about because the artists “wanted an opportunity for marginalized people to be able to have a space and opportunity to gain skills and work on their passions.”

The exhibit will be on display in the Louise Haffner Fournier Education Center on Northern Essex Community College’s Lawrence Campus at 78 Amesbury St., starting Saturday, June 15, from 4-8 p.m. It will then run from Sunday, June 16, to Saturday, June 29, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the closing reception will be Sunday, June 30, 4-6 p.m. For more information visit GrainyDazeStudios.com.