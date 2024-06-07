Kindergarten Kickoff June 25 at Haverhill Public Library

Families preparing for their children’s transition into kindergarten over the summer will be getting some help during a Kindergarten Kickoff later this month.

In preparation for Haverhill students entering kindergarten this fall, the kickoff features activities, a free bag of supplies and be able to help families connect with community resources and a chance to talk with principals, teachers and staff ready to welcome new students.

The event is organized by Haverhill Promise, the city’s community-wide initiative focused on increasing grade-level reading by the third grade; Haverhill Public Library; and Haverhill Public Schools. Haverhill. Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, School Committee members and other local leaders will be on hand.

The kickoff will be held Tuesday, June 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.