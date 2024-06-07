Area Fire Departments Preparing for Firefighter Memorial Sunday

Fire departments around the area are currently preparing to celebrate Firefighter Memorial Sunday, an annual Massachusetts commemoration of firefighters who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial is observed on the second Sunday of every June. This year it will be Sunday, June 9.

Haverhill City Fire Department’s Annual Firefighter Memorial Sunday Parade will start at 8 a.m. at the 131 Water St. Central Station and continue to Linwood Cemetery with a ceremony to honor Haverhill firefighters who gave their lives serving their community.

Groveland Fire will be holding their commemoration alongside the Georgetown and West Newbury Fire Departments at Groveland Central Station on 181 Main St., starting at 9 a.m. with breakfast.

Methuen Fire’s memorial takes place at its Central Station on 24 Lowell St. from 9:30-11 a.m., and Merrimac Fire will be hosting at its 16 E. Main St. station at 8:30 a.m.

North Andover will be holding its 61st Consecutive Firefighter Memorial Sunday at 7:05 a.m. at Station 2, 9 Salem St. The uniform for the day will be Class A with white gloves and Class B for probationary firefighters.