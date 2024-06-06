Plaistow, N.H., Selectboard Seeks Applicants to Fill Seat Vacated by Bergeron

Note: Plaistow issued a correction, saying the deadline for applications is June 13.

Plaistow, N.H., is looking for a resident voter to serve on its Selectboard to fill the term of member Tammy C. Bergeron who resigned May 27.

The Plaistow Selectboard is accepting letters of interest to fill the vacancy through March 2025. Those interested in applying are asked to email a letter of interest with qualifications, experience and other information to Town Manager Gregory Colby at [email protected] or Beth Hossack, administrative specialist at [email protected].

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, June 13. The post will be appointed by remaining board members Chair Jay DeRoche, Vice Chair Bill Coye and members Jonathan Gifford and Elizabeth Kosta.

Bergeron is reportedly relocating out of the state.