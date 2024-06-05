Methuen Veteran’s Services Department to Host Pig Roast on June 23rd

The City of Methuen Veteran’s Services Department plans a pig roast and family day in honor of local veterans’ service and contributions to their community.

There will be activities for children. The pig roast will be held Sunday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Forest Lake and is free to all veterans and their families. Space is limited and advance registration is mandatory to attend. The Veteran’s Services Department says those interested in attending can register online. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and beverages.

This event is being held with the support of the Methuen Fire Department and the Bedford Department of Veterans Affairs. Bedford VA will be hosting booths at the event with information on VA benefits. The Veteran’s Services Department welcomes additional providers and asks that they contact their office at 978-983-8585.