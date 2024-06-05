Keefe-Feldman Joins Essex County DA Tucker’s Office as Chief of Communications

Michael Keefe-Feldman has been named chief of communications for Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Keefe-Feldman previously served as principal at strategic communications agency Chalkbridge and is a former digital media journalist with outlets such as the Washington Post and PBS/NPR station WMHT in New York. Keefe-Feldman will serve as the primary liaison between the District Attorney’s office and the media and public.

“We are excited to have Michael Keefe-Feldman join our dedicated and talented team,” Tucker says. “With more than 20 years of experience in professional communications and a demonstrable commitment to our region via his involvement in an array of community organizations, the people of Essex County will be well-served by his leadership in this role.”

Keefe-Feldman holds degrees from Fordham University and Georgetown University and has received more than a dozen journalistic awards from organizations such as the Society of Professional Journalists and the Montana Newspaper Association.

“I look forward to facilitating the ﬂow of information in the public interest by working collaboratively with colleagues in the District Attorney’s office, media, local police departments, school departments and community groups in order to help keep Essex County residents safe and informed,” Keefe-Feldman says.