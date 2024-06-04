Leavitt Joins WHAV News as Editorial Intern

Meg Leavitt, a senior at Emerson College, recently began her editing internship at WHAV in Haverhill.

Hailing from South Texas, Leavitt says she realized her passion for editing when taking extracurricular courses for her creative writing major. Her desire to learn more about editing and interest in news led her to WHAV. She adds it is important for residents to know what is happening in their area.

“Local news, you of course need to know what’s going on around you just in the day-to-day. But also, when in it comes to broader community stuff, local elections, festivals and such, you kind of have to be involved in your community,” she said.

Leavitt says she has made work as a copyeditor her career goal after college graduation. She says she was happy to learn she’ll be following in the footsteps of a former Emerson College trustee Edwin V. Johnson, who served at WHAV for 34 years, and once sat on Emerson’s board. WHAV’s “Edwin V. Johnson Newsroom” is named in his honor.

Outside of work, Meg writes fiction, cares for her numerous houseplants and says she “bothers” her roommates about post-classical history.