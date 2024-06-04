Downed Power Lines Cause Three Haverhill Schools to Lose Power; Traffic Diverted Along Route 97

Three Haverhill schools lost power and drivers were forced to temporarily use alternate routes when a construction crew working along Broadway reportedly caused utility lines to fall late yesterday morning.

Haverhill High, Silver Hill and Dr. Albert B. Consentino Schools lost power for a time, but administrators say students remained safe and comfortable and were served lunch as scheduled.

As a result of the hanging wires, Broadway, Route 97, was completely closed to traffic between Monument Street and Computer Drive, including ramps to and from Interstate 495.

Haverhill firefighters were dispatched to the area as a precaution.