Road Work Begins Monday Along Water Street in Downtown Haverhill

Resurfacing of the downtown portion of Water Street in Haverhill is scheduled to begin Monday and continue for three to four weeks.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett’s office reports the work is part of National Grid’s modernization and improvement of natural gas pipelines. Preparation and surface grinding is set to begin Monday, June 3, from Main Street to just beyond Mill Street near First Landing Park. During the course of the project, curb-to-curb paving will take place during the stretch between Main Street and the intersection with Ginty Boulevard and then curb to centerline, where gas lines are being dug, along a shorter stretch from about Riverside Cycle to near Buttonwoods Museum.

Work will generally take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Access will be maintained for the Water Street fire station throughout the project. The Haverhill Police Department will manage any detours and traffic details.